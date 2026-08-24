Istanbul court announces verdict in mayors’ case

Istanbul court announces verdict in mayors’ case

ISTANBUL
Istanbul court announces verdict in mayors’ case

An Istanbul court on Aug. 24 sentenced former Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat to 23 years and three months in prison for bid-rigging, bribery and laundering criminal proceeds, as it delivered its verdict in a 200-defendant case involving seven mayors.

The Istanbul 1st High Criminal Court ordered Akpolat to remain in custody. He was separately acquitted of membership in a criminal organization and of official- and private-document forgery.

Seyhan Mayor Oya Tekin was sentenced to eight years and four months for taking bribes, while Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara received six years and eight months on the same charge. Çaykara was acquitted on two other counts.

Adana Metropolitan Mayor Zeydan Karalar was sentenced to six years and three months for bribery and Ceyhan Mayor Kadir Aydar to five years and 10 months.

Former Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer was given eight months and 10 days for negligent abuse of office, though the court deferred pronouncement of the judgment. Adıyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere was acquitted of bribery.

The court also barred the convicted mayors from public office for periods equal to half their respective prison terms.

Aziz İhsan Aktaş, whom prosecutors had accused of leading a criminal organization that bribed municipal officials to steer public tenders, and Baki Nugay were acquitted of establishing such an organization.

Defendants charged with membership or aiding the alleged group were also cleared.

Aktaş was given two years, eight months and 15 days for bid-rigging, but the pronouncement of the judgment was deferred.

He was also barred from public tenders for two years. The court imposed no punishment on the bribery charges after applying effective-remorse provisions.

Presiding judge Oğuzhan Gül said the evidence did not establish the chain of command, hierarchical ties and other elements required under legal precedent for a criminal organization. The verdict was unanimous and can be appealed.

Oya Tekin’s husband, Celal Tekin, was also sentenced to eight years and four months for bribery. Beşiktaş Deputy Mayor Alican Abacı received 18 years, six months and 22 days for bribery and laundering, while Akpolat’s wife, Yeşim Akpolat, was sentenced to four years and two months for laundering criminal proceeds.

The court ordered Akpolat, Oya Tekin and Celal Tekin to remain in custody and released Adıyaman Deputy Mayor Ceyhan Kayhan and Avcılar Deputy Mayor Erhan Daka.

The trial began on Jan. 27, with the verdict delivered at its 60th hearing.

Türkiye, Municipality, ekrem imamoğlu,

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