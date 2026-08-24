Turkish financial services confidence falls in August

Turkish financial services confidence falls in August

ANKARA
Turkish financial services confidence falls in August

Türkiye’s Financial Services Confidence Index (FSCI) fell by 4.6 points month-on-month to 150.4 in August 2026, the Central Bank said on Aug. 24.

The decline in the index was driven by assessments of business conditions over the past three months and demand for services during the same period, while expectations for demand for services over the next three months contributed positively to the index.

Assessments indicating an improvement in business conditions over the past three months weakened compared with the previous month. Evaluations suggesting an increase in demand for services over the past three months also softened, whereas expectations for higher demand in the next three months strengthened, the bank said.

Regarding employment, the proportion of respondents reporting an increase in employment over the past three months weakened, while expectations for higher employment over the next three months strengthened.

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