Greece moves Patriot system over reported Iran threats to US: Media

Greece moves Patriot system over reported Iran threats to US: Media

ATHENS
Greece moves Patriot system over reported Iran threats to US: Media

 

The Greek military on Aug. 24 moved one of its Patriot missile interceptor systems to the island of Crete in response to Iranian threats to hit U.S. military bases in Europe, media reports said.

The battery was moved from the eastern island of Karpathos to Crete, where there is a major U.S. base at Souda, the reports said.

Media images showed the Patriot system on a truck waiting to be loaded on a barge.

The Financial Times reported last week, quoting Iranian sources, that Iran would fire missiles at U.S. targets in Europe if President Donald Trump steps up military pressure over the Strait of Hormuz.

Greek F-16 fighter jets deployed to Cyprus will remain on the island.

Athens is also prepared to consider a possible new request from Bulgaria for air and missile defense assistance if one is submitted.

Separately, the future of a Greek Patriot battery deployed in Saudi Arabia remains under consideration, with authorities weighing either a short-term extension of its deployment or its withdrawal.

A final decision is expected in the coming days and would require approval by Greece’s National Defense Council.

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