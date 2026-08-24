Finland to host Arctic summit for EU leaders in September

Finland to host Arctic summit for EU leaders in September

HELSINKI
Finland to host Arctic summit for EU leaders in September

Chinese vessel ‘Panstar Acro’ is scheduled to sail to Europe via the Arctic. (AFP photo)

Finland announced on Aug. 24 that it would host an EU leaders summit on the Arctic, which has been at the center of rising tensions, in the northern city of Rovaniemi in September.


Claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the Danish autonomous territory of Greenland should become American and China’s move to send a container vessel on a route through the Arctic has put an intense spotlight on the region.


The Sept. 13-14 meeting aims “to strengthen the EU’s common strategic approach to the Arctic region as its geopolitical significance continues to grow rapidly,” according to a statement from Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s office.


EU leaders including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen are scheduled to attend, along with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and EU Council President Antonio Costa.


“The Arctic region is an increasingly important part of Europe’s security environment,” Orpo said in the statement.


“The European Union has direct interests in its stability, security and sustainable development. It is very valuable to be able to discuss these issues together with a comprehensive group of EU leaders,” he added.


The Arctic has taken on increased strategic importance as the melting of sea ice has improved access to crucial natural resources and opened up new maritime routes.

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