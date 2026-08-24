Migrants, rescue ships ‘face threats, harassment’ at sea

Migrants, rescue ships ‘face threats, harassment’ at sea

MARSEILLE
Migrants, rescue ships ‘face threats, harassment’ at sea

A leading aid group said on Aug. 24 that migrants crossing the Mediterranean and rescue ships that help them face increasing levels of threat and harassment from Libyan groups.


Thousands of people have died crossing from Africa to Europe and SOS Mediterranee is leading part of a network of ships and planes that monitor these waters.


The group said that the central Mediterranean was becoming “increasingly hostile,” which it stated was bolstered by “the expansion of European cooperation with Libyan actors regarding migration deterrence.”


SOS Mediterranee said that on at least seven occasions in June and July, boats “linked to Libyan actors” had approached rescue vessels “at high speed” or trailed them for hours, engaging in “chases” into international waters.


The group said there had also been a “significant increase in the presence of unidentified speed boats linked to different armed groups in Libya.”


“These vessels were observed carrying out violent interceptions, notably by deliberately ramming boats carrying people in distress and performing maneuvers that endangered lives,” SOS Mediterranee added.


The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM) said this month that the number of deaths in the central Mediterranean had increased, while the number of migrants attempting the dangerous crossing had fallen because of tougher European policies.


The IOM said 821 people died or were reported missing in the first four months of the year, a 111-percent increase on the same period in 2025. Migrant arrivals over the same period fell 46 percent to 8,577, it added.

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