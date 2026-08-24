Central Bank to restart one-week repo auctions

Central Bank to restart one-week repo auctions

ANKARA  
Central Bank to restart one-week repo auctions

 

Türkiye’s Central Bank will resume its one-week repo auctions, which have been suspended since March 1, 2026, according to a statement it released on Aug. 23.

During the presentation of the bank’s inflation report earlier this month, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan said that a return to one-week repo auctions, the bank’s main funding instrument, is on the agenda and that the timing will depend on market conditions.

At the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on July 23, the Central Bank kept the policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, at 37 percent.

The committee also maintained the Central Bank’s overnight lending and borrowing rates at 40 percent and 35.5 percent, respectively.

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