EU releases new $7.1 billion aid boost for Ukraine

BRUSSELS

(AFP photo)

The European Union said on Aug. 24 that it had released another 6.1 billion euros ($7.1 billion) in military aid for Ukraine to boost its air defenses against Russian missile attacks.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced the move ahead of talks on Aug. 24 between Ukraine and its allies on stepping up military support.

"On Ukraine's Independence Day, we show our unfaltering support. Today, we approved EUR6.1 billion for the air and missile defense systems, missiles, ammunition and radars that Ukraine urgently needs," von der Leyen said on X.

"With 376 missile strikes recorded in July alone, reinforcing Ukraine's defenses has become increasingly urgent," the EU commission said in a separate statement.

The finance is part of a 90 billion-euro loan, including 60 billion euros in military aid, that the EU has said will go to Ukraine. Some 16 billion euros has already been allocated and 8.5 billion euros sent to Kiev.

Ukraine is desperate to secure more missile interceptors, particularly Patriot air defense systems, to fight off Russian attacks on its cities.