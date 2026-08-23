DR Congo, M23 agree on road map

DR Congo, M23 agree on road map

GENEVA
DR Congo, M23 agree on road map

A general view of the port of Bende-Bende, in Maluku, DR Congo. (AFP photo)

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group have agreed on a roadmap for peace talks, according to a joint statement published by Switzerland after hosting negotiations.

The two sides, which signed a U.S.-brokered peace agreement last year in the Qatari capital Doha, had along with mediators “developed a roadmap setting out sequenced steps and timelines for negotiations under the Doha Framework Agreement,” the statement said.

They also “agreed on the importance of a standardized method for reporting allegations of ceasefire violations,” as well as establishing a mechanism tasked with addressing challenges in the implementation of obligations and commitments.

The latest talks, convened to assess progress made and challenges encountered to date in the framework of the Doha process, were also attended by representatives from Qatar, the U.S., Togo as the African Union mediator, the African Union Commission and Switzerland.

Democratic Republic of Congo, US,

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