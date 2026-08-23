Dozens of attacks in Thailand's restive south leave 2 injured

BANGKOK

Thai soldiers man a checkpoint in Cho Airong district after an attack on a telecommunications tower in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on August 23, 2026, following dozens of coordinated arson and incendiary attacks across Thailand's insurgency-hit south. (AFP photo)

Dozens of coordinated arson and incendiary attacks across Thailand's insurgency-hit south late on Aug. 22 left two people injured and damaged government property, the military said.

A local government office building, a 7-Eleven convenience store and a stolen vehicle were burned in the 51 attacks, according to the military's Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) and local media reports.

"Multiple coordinated incidents aimed at creating unrest occurred in various locations across the southern border provinces" from around 8:00 pm to midnight on Aug. 22, ISOC said in a statement.

Most were in Narathiwat province, where two civilians were reported injured and an overnight curfew was imposed, while other attacks occurred in neighboring Yala and Pattani provinces, ISOC said.

Since 2004, a low-level conflict has simmered in the southernmost provinces of Buddhist-majority Thailand, killing more than 7,000 people, as rebels in the Muslim-majority region battle for greater autonomy.

No group has claimed responsibility for attacks on Aug. 22.

Narathiwat Governor Boonchuay Homyamyen told local media that authorities were investigating the sites of the attacks on Aug. 23, including the local government office and telecommunications towers and electrical poles.

There were no further attacks reported on the Aug. 23 morning, Boonchuay said, adding he did not have details on the injured.

The Narathiwat military command earlier announced a curfew from the night of Aug. 22 until 6:00 am Aug. 23.

A vehicle was stolen from the office of a subdistrict administrative organization in Narathiwat during one of the attacks that left the building in flames, ISOC said.

The burned-out pickup truck was later found left on a road.

Insurgents in the deep south regularly carry out attacks on security officials and government property, including ahead of visits by officials to the region.

Last month, assailants killed five soldiers in a shooting and bomb attack at a checkpoint in Narathiwat.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and members of his cabinet are scheduled to make a two-day visit to the city of Hat Yai in southern Songkhla province next week to discuss investment projects, flooding prevention and security issues, his office said on Aug. 22.