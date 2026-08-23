Teknofest Blue Homeland wraps up with powerful display of Türkiye’s naval capabilities

KOCAELİ

(AA photo)

Warships, aircraft, unmanned systems and defense technologies have filled Gölcük Naval Shipyard in the northwestern province of Kocaeli over the past four days as the maritime leg of Türkiye’s premier technology event, Teknofest Blue Homeland, wrapped up on Aug. 23.

The festival concluded with a closing ceremony attended by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, after a program of exhibitions, demonstrations, competitions and cultural events.

Held under the main coordination of the Defense Ministry and the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), the festival has brought together technology enthusiasts, defense industry followers and families with a focus on Türkiye’s maritime technologies and naval capabilities.

Visitors have had the opportunity to examine a wide range of platforms and systems, including vessels from different classes operated by the Turkish Naval Forces, unmanned maritime systems, aircraft, air defense platforms and missile systems led by the TCG Anadolu, the world’s first UAV carrier and ships such as the TCG İstanbul, TCG Derya, TCG Barbaros and TCG Sancaktar—all built using domestic and national resources.

The festival drew large crowds, particularly as families took advantage of the weekend to visit the exhibition area. Children crowded around interactive technology displays and got an up-close look at warships, military jets and helicopters, a first-time experience for many.

Teknofest Blue Homeland has also combined its technology-focused program with sporting, military and cultural activities. An open-water swimming race took place on August 22, alongside military commando demonstrations showcasing operational skills and capabilities. Turkish singer Sefo also performed as part of the festival’s cultural program.

The event is part of the wider Teknofest ecosystem, Türkiye’s flagship technology festival, which seeks to promote innovation, technological development and interest in science and engineering. The Blue Homeland edition places the sea at the center of its program, highlighting naval platforms, unmanned systems and other maritime technologies.

The “Blue Homeland” concept, known as “Mavi Vatan” in Turkish, refers to Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction claims and national interests in surrounding seas. The doctrine has become a prominent element of the country’s security strategy and foreign policy outlook.

The festival’s focus also reflects Türkiye’s efforts to expand its domestically developed defense technologies and strengthen its capabilities across the maritime domain.