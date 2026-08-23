New ‘Alo Adalet 135’ hotline launched to speed up justice

New ‘Alo Adalet 135’ hotline launched to speed up justice

ANKARA
New ‘Alo Adalet 135’ hotline launched to speed up justice

Türkiye on Aug, 18 introduced a dedicated judicial hotline to identify and resolve court delays, taking a key step toward faster and more accessible justice.

Dedicated Judicial Services Efficiency Offices established at local courthouses will evaluate Citizen notifications submitted via the “Alo Adalet 135” hotline under this system. Designed to spot bottlenecks early, these offices actively monitor delays in criminal investigations and prolonged civil disputes involving rentals, commerce and divorce.

The mechanism will also track target timelines and delays in judicial processes to spot administrative choke points and resolve them locally.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek stressed that the mechanism would operate in accordance with judicial independence and the constitutional guarantees afforded to judges. Judicial decisions will remain outside the system’s scope, which will focus solely on administrative shortcomings that contribute to delays.

Gürlek also announced the publication of a new guide for the Judicial Services Efficiency Offices, designed to boost tech integration and smooth coordination between citizens and the courts.

The ministry said the ultimate goal is to advance a model of justice that is timely, effective and accessible, while allowing problems in the functioning of the judicial system to be detected and addressed before they cause prolonged delays.

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