Japan earthquake injures dozens

Japan earthquake injures dozens

TOKYO
Japan earthquake injures dozens

First responders from the Tokyo Fire Department stand on a street partially flooded in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026, following the rupture of a water pipe after an earthquake that struck the area and neighboring prefectures. (AP photo)

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Tokyo early on Aug. 23, injuring at least 37 people and disrupting travel in the bustling megacity.


The quake caused violent shaking in the Japanese capital and its surrounding areas, prompting the nation’s warning systems to sound public announcements and sirens in the streets and lighting up smartphones with notices in affected areas.


The quake struck the southern part of the Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo at 2 a.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency said.


There were no concerns about a tsunami, the agency said, adding that the earthquake’s depth was 68 kilometers.


The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the strength at magnitude 5.8.


Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said that at least 37 people had suffered minor injuries.


The worst case was that of a woman in her 80s in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, who tried to leave her bed after the quake but fell and hurt her hip, according to the local government and media reports.


The late-night quake disrupted regional train services in Tokyo on the morning of Aug. 23, according to East Japan Railway Company.


A building in Saitama, north of Tokyo, also suffered minor damage, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.


Authorities are investigating if a water main that ruptured in a neighborhood in the capital was related to the quake, Kyodo News said.


The weather agency warned of an increased risk of landslides in the area as the quake could have loosened soil in the region, which was lashed by torrential downpours on Aug. 22.


The agency also warned of the possibility of strong aftershocks in the days ahead.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

    Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

  2. Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

    Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

  3. Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’

    Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’

  4. US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

    US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

  5. Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN

    Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN
Recommended
Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'
Germanys Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge
US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24
Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN

Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN
Rohingya protest dire camp conditions

Rohingya protest dire camp conditions
World must rein in autonomous weapons: UN, Red Cross chiefs

World must rein in autonomous weapons: UN, Red Cross chiefs
Washington Post ordered to rehire fired columnist

Washington Post ordered to rehire fired columnist
WORLD Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that all mines have been successfully removed or detonated in the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.
ECONOMY Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

The 63rd Damascus International Fair kicks off on Aug. 26 in the Syrian capital, offering key joint investment and local production opportunities for Türkiye and Syria, according to the Turkish trade minister.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe one match away from Champions League

Fenerbahçe one match away from Champions League

Fenerbahçe stands on the precipice of ending a long Champions League exile on Aug. 26, needing a victory against Olympique Lyonnais to return to Europe’s elite competition in what club officials regard as a pivotal season.
﻿