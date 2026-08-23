Japan earthquake injures dozens

TOKYO

First responders from the Tokyo Fire Department stand on a street partially flooded in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026, following the rupture of a water pipe after an earthquake that struck the area and neighboring prefectures. (AP photo)

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Tokyo early on Aug. 23, injuring at least 37 people and disrupting travel in the bustling megacity.



The quake caused violent shaking in the Japanese capital and its surrounding areas, prompting the nation’s warning systems to sound public announcements and sirens in the streets and lighting up smartphones with notices in affected areas.



The quake struck the southern part of the Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo at 2 a.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency said.



There were no concerns about a tsunami, the agency said, adding that the earthquake’s depth was 68 kilometers.



The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the strength at magnitude 5.8.



Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said that at least 37 people had suffered minor injuries.



The worst case was that of a woman in her 80s in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, who tried to leave her bed after the quake but fell and hurt her hip, according to the local government and media reports.



The late-night quake disrupted regional train services in Tokyo on the morning of Aug. 23, according to East Japan Railway Company.



A building in Saitama, north of Tokyo, also suffered minor damage, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.



Authorities are investigating if a water main that ruptured in a neighborhood in the capital was related to the quake, Kyodo News said.



The weather agency warned of an increased risk of landslides in the area as the quake could have loosened soil in the region, which was lashed by torrential downpours on Aug. 22.



The agency also warned of the possibility of strong aftershocks in the days ahead.