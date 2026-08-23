Migrants clash with police in Greece

Migrants clash with police in Greece

ATHENS
Migrants clash with police in Greece

(AA photo)

Migrants clashed with police at a detention center in northern Greece and cut through a perimeter fence, with 35 escaping before authorities recaptured about half of them, officials said on Aug. 23.

Greece is a key entry point for migrants into Europe, and migration is a hot-button issue in the country.

Greece’s government has been toughening its migration policies.

Police reinforcements were called late on Aug. 22 to the temporary accommodation center for asylum seekers in Sintiki, a few kilometers (miles) from the Bulgarian border, after migrants threw rocks at guards, according to police.

The facility houses around 450 people who are placed there while their asylum applications are processed, which can be a protracted procedure.

Police special forces responded with flash grenades during the clashes, which officials said lasted until the early hours. Police said they arrested 17 of the migrants who had escaped, while searches continued for around 18 others.

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