Türkiye boosts commercial integration with Islamic countries

ANKARA

Türkiye’s exports to Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries reached $41.5 billion in the first seven months of 2026, increasing by $345.7 million on a yearly basis, the Turkish Trade Ministry announced on Aug. 24.

The OIC was established in 1969 to strengthen cooperation and solidarity among Islamic countries and protect common rights and interests, representing approximately a quarter of the world’s population and one-tenth of global income with its 57 member states, the ministry said.

In this context, the ministry’s Strategy for Developing Exports with OIC Members effectively supports the activities of exporters toward Islamic countries that hold an important place in the global economy.

Under the strategy, which is also included in the 2026-2028 Medium Term Program, the share of Islamic countries in total exports, currently at 27 percent, is targeted to rise to 30 percent by 2028.

Within the scope of the strategy, 21 countries whose economic and commercial data were analyzed in detail were designated as first-phase focus countries, namely Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Indonesia, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Senegal, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Jordan and Oman.

Türkiye’s foreign trade volume with OIC countries stood at $87.6 billion in 2013, increasing approximately 1.4 times to reach $119.1 billion as of 2025.

Last year, the countries with which Türkiye carried out the most trade among OIC countries were the UAE with approximately $19 billion, Iraq with $14.3 billion, Egypt with $7.9 billion and Kazakhstan with $7.9 billion.

Trade with OIC countries continued to increase in the first seven months of this year. In the January-July period, Türkiye’s foreign trade volume with OIC countries increased by 2.2 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching $69.2 billion.

In the same period, Türkiye’s exports to OIC countries stood at $41.5 billion, an increase of $345.7 million, or 0.8 percent, compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the January-July period of this year, the OIC countries where exports increased the most in value terms were Egypt, reaching a total of $2.8 billion with an increase of $522.2 million; Libya, reaching a total of $2.2 billion with an increase of $438.5 million; Syria, reaching a total of $2.1 billion with an increase of $296.8 million; and Jordan, reaching a total of $1.3 billion with an increase of $227.5 million.