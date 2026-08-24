Trump says Iran ‘completely collapsing’ as US readies new sanctions

Trump says Iran ‘completely collapsing’ as US readies new sanctions

WASHINGTON
Trump says Iran ‘completely collapsing’ as US readies new sanctions

 

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Aug. 24 that Iran was “totally collapsing,” repeating his claims that military and economic pressure had severely weakened Tehran.

“IRAN IS COMPLETELY COLLAPSING!!'” Trump wrote on Truth Social without elaborating.

The post followed remarks on Aug. 21 in which Trump said Iran wanted an agreement with Washington but was not prepared to accept what he described as the “right deal.”

“They would love to make a deal, but they’re not ready to make the right deal, in my opinion,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

Trump claimed Iran had no money, navy or air force, was failing to pay its soldiers and police and faced inflation of 350 percent. He also asserted that the United States had “total control” over the area surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. He provided no evidence for the claims.

His comments came as Washington prepared to broaden its economic pressure campaign against Tehran.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was expected to outline new measures later on Aug. 24. Reuters reported that the campaign could expand secondary sanctions against companies and other entities maintaining business ties with Iran.

In an opinion article published by the Financial Times on Aug. 23, Bessent called the campaign an “economic D-Day” and “the single greatest financial offensive ever marshalled against an adversary.”

Bessent said Washington aimed to cut Iran’s remaining economic lifelines and warned countries facilitating its oil sales, shipping and banking transactions that they could face consequences.

Washington and Tehran signed a 60-day memorandum of understanding in June that called for an end to hostilities and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The arrangement later broke down over disputes concerning its implementation and shipping through the waterway.

The conflict began on Feb. 28 with joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and U.S. military bases across the region.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

    Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

  2. Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

    Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

  3. Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’

    Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’

  4. US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

    US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

  5. Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN

    Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN
Recommended
Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'
Germanys Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge
US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24
Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN

Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN
Rohingya protest dire camp conditions

Rohingya protest dire camp conditions
World must rein in autonomous weapons: UN, Red Cross chiefs

World must rein in autonomous weapons: UN, Red Cross chiefs
Washington Post ordered to rehire fired columnist

Washington Post ordered to rehire fired columnist
WORLD Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that all mines have been successfully removed or detonated in the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.
ECONOMY Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

The 63rd Damascus International Fair kicks off on Aug. 26 in the Syrian capital, offering key joint investment and local production opportunities for Türkiye and Syria, according to the Turkish trade minister.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe one match away from Champions League

Fenerbahçe one match away from Champions League

Fenerbahçe stands on the precipice of ending a long Champions League exile on Aug. 26, needing a victory against Olympique Lyonnais to return to Europe’s elite competition in what club officials regard as a pivotal season.
﻿