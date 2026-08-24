Trump says Iran ‘completely collapsing’ as US readies new sanctions

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Aug. 24 that Iran was “totally collapsing,” repeating his claims that military and economic pressure had severely weakened Tehran.

“IRAN IS COMPLETELY COLLAPSING!!'” Trump wrote on Truth Social without elaborating.

The post followed remarks on Aug. 21 in which Trump said Iran wanted an agreement with Washington but was not prepared to accept what he described as the “right deal.”

“They would love to make a deal, but they’re not ready to make the right deal, in my opinion,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

Trump claimed Iran had no money, navy or air force, was failing to pay its soldiers and police and faced inflation of 350 percent. He also asserted that the United States had “total control” over the area surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. He provided no evidence for the claims.

His comments came as Washington prepared to broaden its economic pressure campaign against Tehran.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was expected to outline new measures later on Aug. 24. Reuters reported that the campaign could expand secondary sanctions against companies and other entities maintaining business ties with Iran.

In an opinion article published by the Financial Times on Aug. 23, Bessent called the campaign an “economic D-Day” and “the single greatest financial offensive ever marshalled against an adversary.”

Bessent said Washington aimed to cut Iran’s remaining economic lifelines and warned countries facilitating its oil sales, shipping and banking transactions that they could face consequences.

Washington and Tehran signed a 60-day memorandum of understanding in June that called for an end to hostilities and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The arrangement later broke down over disputes concerning its implementation and shipping through the waterway.

The conflict began on Feb. 28 with joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and U.S. military bases across the region.