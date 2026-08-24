Gov’t board holds first meeting on PKK disarmament

ANKARA

A panel established under legislation forming the legal framework for what the government calls the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative held its first meeting on Aug. 24 to oversee PKK’s disarmament and disso-lution process.

The Monitoring and Evaluation Board met under the chairmanship of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, with senior government officials attending, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and Justice Minister Akın Gürlek.

National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın and National Security Council (MGK) head Okay Memiş were also present.

The meeting was expected to assess developments in PKK’s disarmament process and establish subcommittees to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the initiative.

The board was established under the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, which was approved by parliament on Aug. 10 and subsequently published in the Official Gazette.

The 12-article law passed with 467 votes in favor, 87 against and seven abstentions. It is intended to provide the legal framework for the government’s new initiative to end the decadeslong conflict with PKK.

Yılmaz said on Aug. 19 that the board would discuss its working procedures and principles during its first meeting, as well as the formation of subcommittees based on the needs of the disarmament and dissolution process.

Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) lawmaker Pervin Buldan, a prominent figure in the process, previously said jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan would take part in a planned subcommittee overseeing the process.

Buldan said the proposed subcommittee would be called the “Disarmament and Politicization” committee and that Öcalan would participate in it and help coordinate developments.

The government had not confirmed Buldan’s remarks or provided details on how Öcalan could participate in the board’s work as of the Aug. 24 meeting.

According to the reports, another subcommittee is set to address judicial issues concerning PKK members who will apply for the postponement of the execution of their sentences. The decision over the postponement will be made by the judges in accordance with individual dossiers.

PKK announced in June 2025 that it would disband and end its armed campaign after Öcalan’s call on the organization. It is designated as a terror group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.