Bursa fires rage as Türkiye arrests 12

Bursa fires rage as Türkiye arrests 12

BURSA
Bursa fires rage as Türkiye arrests 12

Wildfires erupted across three locations in the northwestern province of Bursa early Aug. 24, triggering a massive response from crews while authorities reported 12 arrests over nationwide blazes.

The fires broke out in Kestel district’s Derekızık and Aktaştepe neighborhoods and Yıldırım district’s Karapınar neighborhood, consuming pine forests along the skirts of Mount Uludağ. The Bursa Regional Directorate of Forestry dispatched two helicopters, eight water sprinklers, three water tankers, six first response vehicles and four dozers to the region.

Gendarmerie forces, the metropolitan fire department and local residents joined the operations as crews largely contained the affected areas despite strong winds.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced 12 suspects were remanded in custody regarding 73 forest fires across 25 provinces since June 1. Chief public prosecutor’s offices identified 46 suspects, applying judicial control measures to 21 others, he said.

Bartın University Forestry Faculty academic Halil Barış Özel urged citizens to avoid wooded areas, citing severe winds, rising temperatures and low humidity extending the risky period.

“Measures should always aim to prevent the outbreak of fire. Sometimes it is impossible to extinguish it due to climatic conditions,” he said.

Authorities established 20-meter-wide safety zones along highways, stripping soil to mineral levels to stop discarded cigarette butts from igniting vegetation. Reforestation efforts in damaged woodlands yield a 95 percent success rate, preventing alternative land use.

Türkiye,

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