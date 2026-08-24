Bosphorus cross-continental swim returns with enhanced safety measures

ISTANBUL

(AA photo)

The 38th Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race brought 2,500 swimmers to Istanbul’s Bosphorus on Aug. 23, with organizers introducing enhanced safety measures following the fatal disappearance of Russian swimmer Nikolai Svechnikov during last year’s event.

Organized by the Turkish Olympic Committee (TMOK) since 1989, the 6.5-kilometer race began at 10 a.m. from the Kanlıca Ferry Terminal on the Asian side and will finish at Kuruçeşme Cemil Topuzlu Park on the European shore. The Bosphorus was closed to maritime traffic in both directions between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the competition.

Half of this year’s field is Turkish, while 1,250 swimmers have traveled from 64 countries to take part. The athletes are crossing the strait from Asia to Europe against the backdrop of Istanbul’s historic waterfront, including views of landmarks such as Rumeli Fortress.

The race has attracted international recognition, having previously been named the world’s best open-water swimming event by the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) and ranked among the world’s top 100 open-water races. Despite strong international demand, organizers capped participation at 1,250 overseas athletes this year, citing safety and monitoring requirements.

The tighter precautions follow the disappearance of 30-year-old Svechnikov during last year’s edition. He failed to reach the finish line, prompting an investigation by the Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and efforts to collect race footage and security camera recordings. His body was found five months later off Kuruçeşme in Beşiktaş.

This year, every swimmer has been equipped with a safety buoy and a tracking chip worn on the wrist or ankle. Organizers say participants will be monitored throughout the course by drones, boats and teams operating both above and below the water. More than 100 tracking and support boats are deployed, with the Coast Guard, Coastal Safety authorities, police and other agencies among 31 institutions involved in the operation.

Race organizing committee chairman Şenol Güneş said the stricter participation criteria were also intended to improve safety. Competitors must hold a swimming license, while participants are required to demonstrate previous competitive experience or meet qualifying performance standards.

Güneş said the race has evolved into a major international sporting and tourism event, attracting visitors who often arrive several days early to explore Istanbul. Last year’s winners were Atakan Ercan in the men’s overall category and Talya Erdoğan in the women’s category.