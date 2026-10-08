North Korea demands South show 'utmost respect' to restore relations

North Korea demands South show 'utmost respect' to restore relations

SEOUL
North Korea demands South show utmost respect to restore relations

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, delivers a speech during a national meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Aug 10, 2022. (AP File Photo/Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service)

The powerful sister of North Korea's leader said on Oct. 8 that Seoul must show the "utmost respect" to mend ties, after Pyongyang denied responsibility for a DMZ mine blast that wounded South Korean soldiers.

North Korea has denied being behind the explosion that injured three soldiers last month inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the heavily mined buffer dividing the two Koreas since their 1953 armistice.

The South Korean military demanded an official apology last week, accusing Pyongyang of "a clear violation of the Armistice Agreement" — although Seoul's civilian leadership called the North to return to dialogue.

"If they (South Korea) truly wish to restore relations between the DPRK and South Korea, they should be mindful of the other side's feelings in every word and deed, and first demonstrate the utmost respect, consideration and sincerity," North Korea's Kim Yo Jong said on Oct. 8, using her country's official acronym.

Seoul as well as the U.S.-led United Nations Command said the blast was caused by North Korean mines laid on the South Korean side of the border.

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