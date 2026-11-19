Israel army ends rare central Gaza ground operation

GAZA CITY

(AP Photo)

Israel’s military on Nov. 19 said that a ground operation involving tanks in central Gaza that began the previous day despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire had come to an end.

“The operation is completed,” the military told AFP, while the Defiance Ministry’s body in charge of civilian affairs in Palestinian territories, COGAT, said in a statement that Palestinians would again be free to move in the targeted areas near the Al-Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps.

The rare ground operation came after inconclusive Israeli elections, with the opposition’s Gadi Eisenkot trying to form a government without caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has built his brand on saying he will ensure Israel’s security.

A Gaza security source told AFP there was “intense Israeli artillery shelling” north of Nuseirat refugee camp and reported Israeli military vehicles in central Gaza “amid ongoing gunfire and airstrikes since midday.”

The military said it had “launched a precise operation within the Gaza Strip earlier today west of the Yellow Line... to remove a threat posed to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.”

The Yellow Line, declared by Israel following the start of the current ceasefire in October 2025, separates Israeli and Hamas-controlled areas, with the Israeli military saying it controls more than 60 percent of the Palestinian territory.

Residents of the affected areas told AFP they had fled for their safety, many of them not for the first time.