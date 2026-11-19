South Koreans sit key college exam mired in cheating scandal

SEOUL

Students wait for the start of the annual college entrance examinations at an exam hall in Seoul on November 19, 2026. (AFP Photo)

South Korea cut Wi-Fi around exam halls and offered $75,000 rewards to whistleblowers in an all-out battle against AI-assisted cheating as half a million students sat their grueling college entrance exams on Nov. 19.



Known as the Suneung, the once-a-year, nine-hour-long exam is widely seen as a ticket to prestigious universities, well-paid jobs, and even better marriage prospects in the highly competitive country.



But this year, fears of AI-assisted cheating have driven authorities to extraordinary lengths, including doubling the number of supervisors and sending random emergency alerts to detect any smartphones illegally smuggled into the exam centers.



As students took the test on Nov. 19 afternoon, South Korea’s Prime Minister Han Seong-sook ordered that Suneung papers from 2025 be kept for a cheating probe.



“The Ministry of Education shall maintain the current storage conditions of last year’s [college entrance exam] papers until further notice,” her office said, adding that they are normally discarded after the following year’s test.



The exam kicked off at 8:40 a.m., with a nationwide mobile phone alert sounding 10 minutes beforehand.



Two more alarms rang out on smartphones across the country between 2:30 pm and 3 p.m. ahead of the test wrapping up at 5:40 p.m.



Students were told to turn up with just pencils. Erasers were provided by the test centers, as authorities try to reduce the chances of concealed digital devices disguised as stationery.