Mexican police arrest man suspected of killing journalist

ACOPULCO

People hold signs demanding justice for slain journalist Flores. (AFP Photo)

Mexican authorities said on Nov. 17 they had arrested a man suspected of murdering journalist Eduardo Flores, who was found dead last week at an Acapulco resort.



Flores’ death marks the tenth of a journalist this year in Mexico, one of the most dangerous places in the world for the profession.



The prosecutor’s office for Guerrero, one of the country’s most violent states, said the man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated homicide.



“The investigation found no evidence linking the homicide to the victim’s journalistic work or to a possible hate crime,” it posted on X.



Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says 10 journalists have been killed in Mexico so far this year.



Flores typically covered stories about security, human rights and disappearances, his outlet Enfoque Informativo said, calling for an “exhaustive, transparent, professional investigation without delay.”



He also campaigned for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.



Francisco Rodriguez, undersecretary for political development in Guerrero, attributed the killing to what he described as Flores’ “personal circle.”



According to reports from various NGOs, a large proportion of murders of journalists go unpunished.