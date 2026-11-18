Trump, Xi and Putin set for key summit

SHENZHEN

Russian President Vladimir Putin, (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. (AP Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to hold a historic trilateral summit on Nov. 19 in southern China, a high-stakes gathering that Washington says will address the war in Iran and nuclear disarmament alongside the conflict in Ukraine.



The three-way meeting has sparked concerns that the leaders could make decisions regarding Ukraine’s future without the participation of Kiev or European allies, potentially carving the world into 21st-century spheres of influence. Washington had initially signaled that Ukraine, which Xi strongly views as separate from China’s concerns, was not expected to be on the agenda, before Trump stated that it would be discussed.



According to U.S. officials, the leaders will also take up the conflict in Iran and nuclear arms control following the February expiration of a bilateral U.S.-Russia treaty on atomic weapons. Beijing has long maintained that Washington and Moscow must reduce their larger nuclear arsenals before China agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile.



Nov. 19's summit follows a bilateral meeting on Nov. 18 between Putin and Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, marking their fifth engagement this year, including one by video link. Ahead of the three-way talks, Putin remained defiant over the war in Ukraine and dismissed Western sanctions imposed after Russia’s 2022 invasion as a failure.



“We see such examples in the failed attempts to isolate our country, Russia, which has faced an unprecedented sanctions pressure,” Putin said.



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is also in Shenzhen, countered Putin’s assessment, saying sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict “are going to continue to increase as long as this war goes on.”



Putin, who has been shunned by Western nations since launching Europe’s worst conflict since World War II, told the APEC gathering on Nov. 17 that he expected the trilateral summit to be “highly useful.”



“At a time when military-political risks are on the rise, what is desperately needed is unity rather than division ... and dialogue rather than ultimatums,” Putin said.



Following his meeting with Putin, where Russian officials said energy, finance, Ukraine and North Korea were slated for discussion, Xi called for closer ties with Moscow. He urged both nations to “leverage the mechanisms for exchanges between the two countries’ governments, legislative bodies, militaries and political parties.”



Earlier on Nov. 18, Xi opened the APEC event by advocating for greater international cooperation on artificial intelligence and free trade.



“Starting by lowering tariffs, expanding access and exploring regulations and management standards, China will conduct deep-seated reform,” Xi said.



Trump arrived in China on Nov. 18 after flying out of the Philippines, where he met with fellow leaders of the Quad, Australia, Japan and India, for the first time in his second term. Trump said he is eyeing one-on-one talks in Shenzhen with Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, stating that Kim “would like” to meet in China.



On Nov. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stopped short of confirming a potential meeting with Kim, though he defended diplomatic outreach.



“If we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we’re ever going to solve it is if we engage with them,” Rubio said in Manila.