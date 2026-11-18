US strikes Iran as Gulf states report new attacks

DUBAI

U.S. warplanes struck an Iranian missile launch site on Nov. 17, while Bahrain and Kuwait reported new aerial attacks overnight as Oman and Qatar continued efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict.

A U.S. military official told Reuters that American aircraft targeted a Revolutionary Guards site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iranian attacks on U.S. personnel and assets.

Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Iran’s Hormozgan province, confirmed American strikes on the island but said residential areas, businesses and vital infrastructure had not been damaged. He gave no details of casualties or damage to military facilities.

Earlier on Nov. 17, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had struck a U.S. military radar system at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base with drones. It described the operation as retaliation for repeated violations of Iranian airspace by American military drones.

U.S. Central Command rejected the claim that the radar had been hit. The drones were intercepted “without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel,” it said.

Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, reported further interceptions early on Nov. 18, accusing Iran of continuing attacks on the kingdom. Its Interior Ministry issued two alerts urging residents to seek shelter, followed by an all-clear after each warning.

Kuwait’s military also said its air defenses were engaging hostile drones. It did not identify their origin or provide information on casualties or damage.

The exchanges came alongside further reports of attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said a tanker caught fire after striking a mine near Oman’s Ghanam Island while using a route Tehran had not authorized. The statement did not identify the vessel or give information about its crew.

Iranian forces also reported fires aboard other vessels in the strait. Reuters said it could not independently verify the Iranian reports.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said the crew of a tanker attacked north of Oman’s port of Khasab was unaccounted for.

The vessel, first attacked on Nov. 16, reportedly sustained a second strike and caught fire again.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had instructed commanders on Oct. 31 to meet threats with an “immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response.”

Diplomatic contacts continued despite the military exchanges.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said on Nov. 17 that mediation aimed at narrowing differences between Washington and Tehran was continuing.

He warned that escalation threatened navigation, the global economy and prospects for an agreement, and urged all sides to exercise restraint.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Oman the same day, meeting Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry said the discussions addressed efforts to reduce tensions and create conditions for ending the crisis peacefully.

In Ankara, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for the reopening of Hormuz and a swift, positive conclusion to U.S.-Iran talks.

He urged Tehran to demonstrate willingness to resolve the dispute and stressed the need to restore safe navigation and prevent neighboring countries from feeling threatened.

The conflict began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Washington continues to blockade Iranian ports, while Tehran restricts shipping through Hormuz.

Disputes over navigation and the blockade remain obstacles to a settlement.