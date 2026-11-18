Turkish experts investigate fault lines in Syria left unruptured by 2023 quakes

İZMİR

A joint team of specialists from Syria and Türkiye conduct an initial field survey on fault lines in northwest Syria and southeastern Türkiye. (AA Photo)

A team of 20 earthquake experts coordinated by Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has begun investigating fault lines in Syria that did not rupture during the devastating earthquakes of Feb. 6, 2023, to assess their potential seismic risks to both countries.

The five-day field study brought together seismologists from universities in Türkiye and Syria, as well as officials from the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA) and AFAD’s Earthquake and Risk Reduction Department.

The team examined several fault lines linked to the Dead Sea Fault Zone, including the Yesemek, Hacıpaşa and Reyhanlı faults, which partly run through Türkiye, and the Afrin, Sarmada and Armanaz faults in Syrian territory.

Hasan Sözbilir, a member of AFAD’s Earthquake Science Board and director of Dokuz Eylül University’s Earthquake Research and Application Center, said the investigation aims to establish the prehistoric earthquake history of faults that remained unbroken during the 2023 disaster.

“Following the disaster of the century, no rupture has yet occurred along the cross-border faults in neighboring Syria. We therefore launched a study to uncover the prehistoric earthquake history of these faults,” Sözbilir said.

He noted that some of the faults extend across both countries, forming segments of the Dead Sea Fault Zone, a roughly 1,000-kilometer-long geological system stretching from Kahramanmaraş in southeastern Türkiye to the Red Sea.

Sözbilir noted that several sections of the fault system appear to have remained unruptured for 500 to 2,000 years, underscoring the need to pinpoint their last major quakes and assess their remaining seismic potential.

The team identified at least two suitable locations for geological trenches along each fault examined during the fieldwork. AFAD plans to coordinate a follow-up visit during which researchers will excavate trenches 20 to 30 meters wide and 3 to 4 meters deep.

By examining the geological layers exposed in the trenches and collecting samples for laboratory analysis, scientists hope to identify traces of past earthquakes, determine their timing and estimate the recurrence patterns of seismic events.

The findings will help researchers assess the earthquake hazards posed by the cross-border fault system to communities in both Türkiye and Syria.

Sözbilir described the initiative as the first scientific investigation of its kind to examine these fault lines jointly across the Turkish-Syrian border.