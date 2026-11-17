Nearly 9,500 gang members caught in 2026, minister says

ANKARA

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi attended the parliamentary commission meetings regarding his ministry’s 2027 budget. (AA Photo)

Turkish security forces have launched operations against nearly 670 criminal gangs in the first 10 months of the year, detaining approximately 9,500 suspects, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said on Nov. 17.

“We have declared 2026 the year of combating organized crime and drugs. Our priority is to fight organizations that threaten the peace of our nation, the livelihoods of our tradespeople and the future of our young people,” Çiftçi told a parliamentary commission reviewing his ministry’s 2027 budget.

Türkiye has increasingly focused on so-called “next-generation gangs,” which have expanded their activities in recent years.

Unlike traditional Turkish mafia groups, these networks frequently recruit minors and teenagers to carry out crimes ranging from extortion to murder. They also use social media to publicize their activities, glorify criminal behavior and attract new recruits.

“During the first 10 months of 2026, we conducted 1,951 operations targeting 669 organized crime groups. A total of 9,447 suspects were arrested in these operations. We seized assets worth 60.1 billion

Turkish Liras as part of efforts to target the financial power and restructuring capabilities of organized crime groups,” Çiftçi said.

He added that Türkiye was also pursuing active diplomatic efforts to secure the extradition of gang members who had fled abroad.

Turning to migration, Çiftçi said that 775,389 Syrians had returned to their country voluntarily, safely and with dignity between the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024 and Oct. 31, 2026.

“This brings the total number of returns to 1,515,392,” he said.

The outbreak of civil war in Syria in 2011 triggered a mass displacement crisis, with Türkiye becoming the country hosting the largest number of Syrian refugees.