NATO launches multinational STARLIFT initiative in İzmir

İZMİR

NATO has launched STARLIFT, a multinational initiative involving 10 member states, including Türkiye and South Korea, aimed at ensuring reliable access to space for military satellite launches.

The initiative was officially launched at the NATO EDGE 26 conference in the western province of İzmir, according to a written statement by the alliance.

Developed since 2024, STARLIFT aims to make access to space more resilient, responsive and cost-effective by coordinating with commercial launch service providers and spaceports in participating countries.

The program will provide military users with easier access to launch slots on commercial rockets through a network of spaceports across NATO member states and South Korea. It will also serve as a platform to develop and test concepts for more responsive space operations, including emergency satellite launches.

Through joint exercises and testing, the initiative seeks to improve allied launch infrastructure and logistics while promoting the exchange of best practices in the space sector. It will also enhance the safety of both routine and short-notice launches through better coordination of air and maritime traffic.

By pooling launch requests and coordinating requirements, STARLIFT is expected to improve access to commercial launch services and encourage investment in the sector.

Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Türkiye and the United Kingdom, along with South Korea, pledged to finance the initiative through NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) at a signing ceremony on Oct. 29, held on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO national armaments directors.

NATO recognized space as an operational domain in 2019, reflecting its growing importance for military communications, navigation, intelligence and surveillance.