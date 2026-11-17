Türkiye halts online occult, psychic ads

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Advertising Board has ordered the suspension of advertisements promoting fortune-telling, psychic and witchcraft services on websites and social media platforms, citing misleading claims that exploit consumers’ fears and superstitions.

Bekir Kaplan, a communications adviser at the Trade Ministry, said the board reviewed promotions for psychic readings, spells and fortune-telling shared on websites, Instagram and Facebook.

The board found that the advertisements violated consumer protection rules prohibiting misleading commercial practices and the exploitation of consumers through deceptive claims.

The body ruled that misleading promotions for fortune-telling, psychic readings and spell-casting services cannot be used to manipulate consumers or exploit their fears and superstitions for profit.

Kaplan said the board had therefore ordered the advertisements to be suspended.

“We will not allow promotions that exploit our citizens’ fears, spirituality and superstitions for commercial gain,” he said.