Turkish highways to serve as emergency drone runways

ANKARA

A drone flies overhead as a group of people watch from the road.

Türkiye is preparing highway sections for drone landings, takeoffs and deployment during disasters, emergencies and exceptional logistics operations, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.

AKINCI and Bayraktar TB2 drones landed and took off on the highway linking the western provinces of Manisa and Balıkesir during an emergency drill on Nov. 12.

In a written statement, Uraloğlu noted that officials identified 9,562 road sections meeting physical standards, initially selecting seven potential sites before adding 45 more to reach a total of 52.

To prepare the first trial site, crews created parking areas at three roadside locations totaling 3,600 square meters. They removed 5,200 meters of guardrails, modified 45 traffic signs for easy removal, and cleaned the roadway and its surroundings.

Compliance with traffic safety requirements was documented and shared with the governor’s office. The road was closed between 12 p.m. and 5 a.m. during the trial, with traffic diverted to alternative routes.

“The ability of our national unmanned aerial vehicles to use our highways as runways reveals the role our transportation infrastructure can play in emergencies,” Uraloğlu said.

The Defense Ministry coordinated the trial with the Land, Air, Naval and Coast Guard commands, the Manisa Governor’s Office, the General Directorate of Highways, the Gendarmerie General Command, the Police Department and Baykar.

AKINCI and Bayraktar TB2 drones also supported damage assessment, search-and-rescue coordination and mapping after the Feb. 6, 2023 Kahramanmaraş earthquakes, according to the Defense Industries Presidency. Some TB2s carried rapid mapping pods to capture high-resolution images of the damage.