Depardieu drops appeal for sexual assault conviction

PARIS

Gerard Depardieu, who was due to stand trial again from Nov. 16 for sexually assaulting two women, withdrew his appeal. (AFP Photo)

French screen icon Gerard Depardieu on Nov. 16 formally dropped his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women during the filming of a movie in 2021.



A court last year handed the 77-year-old an 18-month suspended sentence and ordered him to register as a sex offender, marking a spectacular fall from grace for an actor who dominated French cinema for half a century.



Depardieu, who has acted in more than 200 films and television series, is the highest-profile figure caught up in France’s response to the #MeToo movement.



The trial related to charges of sexual assault during the filming in 2021 of “Les Volets Verts” (“The Green Shutters”) by director Jean Becker.



Depardieu’s withdrawal was lodged at the start of the appeal trial on Monday, bringing it to an end and rendering the original judgment final.



“Justice has spoken. I was found guilty. I hear it and I accept this conviction,” Depardieu said in a statement sent to AFP shortly before the hearing began.



At the start of the hearing, the prosecutor and the civil parties also withdrew their appeals.



“For a long time on film sets, I hid behind provocation and ribald humour,” Depardieu said, acknowledging that his remarks and “some of my gestures” were not “without consequences.”



He offered his “deep and sincere apologies” to those who “may have suffered as a result.”



The actor said he had never intended to hurt the women he encountered, but added that he had “come to understand that intention changes nothing about the harm caused.”