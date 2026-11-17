21 companies placed under trusteeship in fund probe

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) has been appointed to manage 21 companies as part of an investigation into investment fund transactions, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

Prosecutors also announced orders to seize the personal assets of Ali Emre Ballı and İlkay Ballı, including property, bank accounts, holdings at electronic money institutions, safe-deposit boxes and company shares.

The measures were based on a report by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), expert analyses and statements obtained during the investigation, the office said.

Prosecutors alleged that improperly obtained loans had depleted company resources, reverse repo transactions had increased financial exposure and proceeds of crime had been laundered through a series of transactions.

The decision gives the TMSF management powers over the companies.

Six are already in liquidation, while the remaining 15 operate in sectors including finance, technology, telecommunications, vehicle rental and real estate.

They include Fair Finansman, Fair Finansal Kiralama, Online Teknoloji ve Danışmanlık and Online Filo Araç Kiralama.

Ali Emre Ballı, who chaired Adil Asset Management, was found dead in his vehicle in Istanbul’s Çekmeköy district in October.

In another development in the investigation, prosecutors on Nov. 16 requested pretrial detention for seven of 26 suspects brought before them after police questioning.

They sought judicial supervision for the remaining 19.

The latest measures come as authorities work to complete interim payments to investors in funds undergoing liquidation.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Nov. 14 that authorities planned to make a final installment of interim payments within the following one to two weeks.

Completing the liquidation process would take longer, he said.

About 161 billion Turkish Liras in cash and assets had been distributed to 444,987 investors across 119 funds, according to Yılmaz.

He said 371,021 investors had received either their full net investment or the entire value of their portfolios.

These payments remained distinct from the final settlement of the funds.

Yılmaz also said voluntary returns had reached 33.4 billion liras and that no state budget money had been used for investor payments.