Kurum calls for fair sharing of climate transition burden

ANTALYA

Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum speaks at the COP31 Parliamentary Meeting in Antalya, Türkiye, on Nov. 16, 2026. (İHA Photo)

COP31 President and Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has called for a system that protects countries’ right to development, directs financing to where it is needed and distributes the burden of the climate transition fairly.



Speaking at the COP31 Parliamentary Meeting yesterday, Kurum said the first week of COP31 had brought together heads of state and government, ministers, international organisations, business representatives, scientists, young people and civil society in Antalya.



He said discussions had focused on energy, financing, agriculture, water, resilient cities, zero waste and the future of children and young people.



“The real impact of a climate target is seen in the legislation a country adopts, the budget it allocates, the investments it makes and the cities it strengthens,” Kurum said, stressing the role of parliaments in turning the commitments made in Antalya into national action.



Kurum said Türkiye had built its COP31 presidency on three pillars: Dialogue, consensus and action.



Noting that countries differed in their development paths, energy systems, access to financing and exposure to climate risks, he said a common future could not be established by disregarding those differences.



“First, we must understand one another and then find a common direction. Every country has its own conditions, capabilities and path to development,” he said.

“But the world our children will live in is shared. Water security is shared. The resilience of our cities, the future of food and our responsibility to protect human life against disasters are shared. We can establish a common direction while following different paths.”



Kurum said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s call for a just transition at the Leaders’ Summit was based on this approach.



“We need to establish a system that protects countries’ right to development, delivers financing to where it is needed and fairly shares the burden of the transition. This is what we mean when we call this an ‘Implementation COP,’” he said.



Kurum said the talks in Antalya should produce projects, financing, legislation and tangible improvements in people’s lives rather than remain confined to conference halls.



He also highlighted the role of the Turkish parliament in establishing the country’s legal framework for climate action. The parliament approved the ratification of the Paris Agreement in 2021, opening what Kurum described as a new legal chapter in Türkiye’s participation in the global climate system.



Türkiye’s first Climate Law, adopted by parliament in 2025, established a legal framework covering emissions reductions, adaptation to climate change, planning instruments, an Emissions Trading System, a just transition and permitting and inspection procedures.