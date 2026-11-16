New Party unveils 160-member executive council

ANKARA

New Party chairman Özgür Özel voted in the elections for the Party Assembly and the High Disciplinary Board at his party’s first regular convention. (AA Photo)

The main opposition New Party on Nov. 15 elected a 160-member Party Assembly and a High Disciplinary Board on the second day of its inaugural convention, with party leader Özgür Özel securing a list dominated by lawmakers, academics and policy experts.

A total of 1,202 delegates cast ballots at the congress held at Ankara Sports Hall under the slogan “Türkiye is Renewing.” The Party Assembly list proposed by Özel received 1,098 votes out of 1,116 valid ballots.

Initially expanded from 80 to 150 members for one convention term on the first day, the assembly was further increased to 160 following a decision on Nov. 15. The number of seats in its Policy Development Group was also raised from 30 to 40, with the party citing strong demand.

The council consists of three groups: A 40-member Policy Development Group, a 77-member Legislative Group comprising lawmakers outside the party’s parliamentary leadership and parliament’s administrative board and a 43-member Party Organization Group.

The Policy Development Group brings together academics, scientists, trade unionists and legal experts specializing in areas including the economy, foreign policy, internal security, defense, agriculture, social policy and health.

Among the prominent new members are Eğitim-İş union chair Kadem Özbay, former Turkish Medical Association head Sinan Adıyaman and Boğaziçi University professor Cem Say, an expert in artificial intelligence and computer science.

Several lawmakers entered the assembly for the first time, including Istanbul deputies Özgür Karabat and Turan Taşkın Özer, Ankara deputy Umut Akdoğan and Adana deputy Burhanettin Bulut. However, senior MPs Veli Ağbaba and Bülent Tezcan were left off the list.

Some of the assembly members who had not resigned from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) after Özel’s departure from its leadership following a court ruling later joined the New Party after being referred to the party’s disciplinary board under restored CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Özel included several of them in the new assembly.

Some members of the new Party Assembly are also expected to join the party’s Central Executive Board, which will be formed on Nov. 21.

The convention concluded a relatively subdued gathering compared with previous CHP conventions, as Özel was the sole candidate for party leadership and a block list was used for the assembly elections.

Özel was reelected party chair with 1,154 votes cast by delegates.

In his address, Özel emphasized the party’s ambition to come to power, saying: “We have the courage to win the election.”

Özel had to relinquish the CHP leadership following a May 21 court ruling that declared the party’s previous election invalid. After Kılıçdaroğlu returned to the leadership, the New Party was established on July 24.