China says Xi, Trump, Putin to discuss ‘world peace’

China says Xi, Trump, Putin to discuss ‘world peace’

BEIJING
China says Xi, Trump, Putin to discuss ‘world peace’

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2026.

China said on Nov. 16 that President Xi Jinping and his U.S. and Russian counterparts, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, would discuss “world peace” when they hold their first trilateral summit in Shenzhen this week.


The three leaders will hold “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing, hours after Beijing confirmed the meeting.


“It will be of ground-breaking significance,” she said.


The trilateral is expected to happen on Nov. 19 on the sidelines of a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders in the southern Chinese city.


The Kremlin and the White House both previously confirmed the three-way meeting.


Trump wants to talk about reducing nuclear arsenals and is also set to bring up his war in Iran, but he is not expected to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine, U.S. officials said.


German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Xi showed “irritation” in a recent meeting when the idea of the trilateral talks covering Ukraine came up.


“He explicitly pointed out that this is a European conflict, in which the Europeans must also be at the table,” Steinmeier told ARD.


On nuclear disarmament, China has long insisted that the United States and Russia reduce their own giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its own stockpile.


The last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States expired in February, removing caps on the two largest atomic arsenals for the first time in more than a half-century.

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