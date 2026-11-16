WHO sounds the alarm on antimicrobial resistance threat

GENEVA

A patient holds malaria prevention pills inside a pharmacy at a primary healthcare centre in Ebedebiri, Sagbama Local Government Area in Bayelsa State, on October 14, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is threatening modern medicine despite progress in combating drug-resistant bacteria, senior World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Nov. 16.



WHO officials said countries had expanded efforts to tackle AMR, but warned that progress in prevention, diagnosis and the appropriate use of antibiotics remained too slow to meet global targets.



Bacteria have long evolved resistance to medicines designed to kill them.



The widespread use of antibiotics in human health, animal husbandry and food production has accelerated the problem, making AMR one of the leading causes of infectious-disease deaths worldwide.



“Antimicrobial resistance is widespread and threatening the future of modern medicine,” said Jean-Pierre Nyemazi, interim head of antimicrobial resistance at the WHO.



“Unlike COVID-19, which was very visible, drug-resistant infections have been taking people’s lives for years without us noticing it and raising the alarm as we should,” said Nyemazi.



In 2021 alone, AMR was directly responsible for more than 1 million deaths and linked to some 4.7 million others, said the agency.



A WHO investigation in 183 countries into the progress of the fight against antimicrobial resistance this year revealed that nearly nine countries in 10 had a national action plan against the phenomenon. In 2017, the figure was only around four in 10.



One of the main weaknesses remains access to diagnostics. Only 36 percent of countries had a national reference laboratory capable of testing for resistance in all bacteria and fungi monitored by the WHO, well short of the 80 percent target set for 2030.



“Without testing, clinicians must treat without knowing the cause of infection or which antibiotic will work,” said Sylvia Bertagnolo, head of surveillance for AMR at the WHO.