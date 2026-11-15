Tehran says it will no to remain in ‘neither war nor peace’ state

TEHRAN

Visitors look at drones on display during an exhibition of missiles in Tehran.

Iran on Nov. 15 said that it will not remain in a state of “neither war nor peace,” referring to the current standoff between Iran and the United States, as shifting rhetoric from Washington following the U.S. elections leaves the region uncertain about the path ahead.

Speaking during a parliamentary session, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf addressed current developments, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

Stressing that Iran continued producing missiles despite wartime conditions, Ghalibaf pointed to the inauguration of a new underground missile city.

“This is not merely an achievement in the technical and defense fields, but also a symbol of a strategic shift in the region. We will not remain in a state of neither war nor peace.”

Ghalibaf said the path to an agreement remained open if the United States accepted seven conditions put forward by Iran.

“But if the United States makes another mistake this time, the geography of the war will be determined by the capabilities and resolve of the Iranian Armed Forces,” he said.

Trump has sent mixed signals about the future of the Iran war following Republicans’ losses in the midterm elections in November, alternately suggesting that further military strikes are unlikely while dismissing the need for a negotiated settlement with Tehran.

Trump said the conflict was effectively over militarily and that the U.S. no longer needed a deal with Iran, but warned that Washington remained ready to strike if necessary.

He also redirected Vice President JD Vance, who had led previous negotiations with Iran, toward the administration’s domestic anti-fraud campaign.

His shifting rhetoric has complicated diplomatic efforts led by Qatar to secure an interim agreement restoring traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and paving the way for further U.S.-Iran talks.

Regional diplomats said Trump’s latest remarks created uncertainty over whether Washington was abandoning negotiations or merely adopting a tougher stance after the midterm elections.