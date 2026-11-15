Jordan sentences three men to death

Jordan sentences three men to death

AMMAN
Jordan sentences three men to death

Jordanian security personnel stand guard outside the State Security Court, which sentenced three men to death Sunday for an Oct. 23 shooting that killed nine people at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church in Hamoud village in Karak governorate, in Amman, Jordan, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)

A Jordanian court on Nov. 15 sentenced three men to death by hanging for carrying out last month’s deadly gun attack on a church in the kingdom’s south.

Gunmen killed nine people and wounded 25 others when they stormed a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Hammoud village, in Jordan’s Karak governorate on Oct. 23.

Authorities said three men, two Jordanian brothers and their relative by marriage, had fled after the attack and were arrested three days later.

In a statement on Nov. 15, the Jordanian military said the “State Security Court issued its ruling sentencing to death the three criminals who carried out the terrorist attack” at the Greek Orthodox church.

The court found them guilty of “committing terrorist attacks” resulting in death, as well as weapons offenses, “conspiracy to commit terrorist acts” and “promoting the ideas of a terrorist organization.”

The attack shocked the Muslim-majority kingdom, where Christians make up around 3 percent of the population.

Shortly after the attack, Jordan’s King Abdullah II wrote on X: “The terrorist attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation.

“Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity.”

Executions in Jordan are carried out by hanging.

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