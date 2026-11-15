Moscow confirms Trump, Xi, Putin meeting in China

MOSCOW

Russian artist Alexey Sergienko unveils his new painting named 'Shenzhen, 26' depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping dedicated to their upcoming meeting in Shenzhen during the painting presentation in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. (AP Photo)

Russia confirmed President Vladimir Putin would take part in a historic meeting with China’s Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit in Shenzhen in the coming week, state media reported on Nov. 15.



“An agreement has been reached to hold a trilateral meeting on the 19th [of November] between President Putin, President Xi, and President Trump. This meeting will take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit,” the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS news agency.



The talks, previously announced by Washington, would mark the first ever three-way meeting between the heads of state.



The leaders will meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southern Chinese city, a White House spokeswoman told reporters on Nov. 12.



The U.S. president has insisted that such a meeting would provide an opportunity for the three leaders to discuss the U.S. war with Iran and his goal of reaching a three-way agreement on their nuclear arms stockpiles.



Trump does plan on discussing the Iran war with Xi and Putin, but will steer away from discussing Ukraine, according to a senior U.S. official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.



The last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States expired in February, removing caps on the two largest atomic arsenals for the first time in more than a half-century. When that treaty, known as New START, expired, Trump rejected a call by Russia to extend the two-country deal for another year and called for “a new, improved and modernized” deal that includes China.



The trilateral meeting is intended to serve as the “beginning of hopefully a conversation” on nuclear disarmament “that can be productive going forward,” said the U.S. official, who added that no agreements are expected to be announced.