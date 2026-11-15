South Korea probes top exam scorer after AI cheating confession

SEOUL

This photo shows South Korean lawyer Lee Don-ho (L) and an individual who confessed to cheating on the South Korea's tax accountant exam using artificial intelligence.

South Korean police said on Nov. 15 they had launched an investigation after the top scorer in a national tax accountant exam admitted to using artificial intelligence to cheat.



The candidate, who ranked first in both rounds of the qualification exam held in April and July, confessed through his lawyer that he used AI to obtain answers during the tests.



His score of 397.5 out of 400 points in the first round, with only one wrong answer out of 160 questions, had sparked accusations that he cheated using smart glasses, which he initially denied.



“We received a written confession through the test taker’s lawyer this morning regarding cheating on the tax accountant exam,” the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said, adding the case had been assigned to investigators.



In a video posted on his lawyer’s YouTube channel, the candidate said he “deeply regretted” what he had done.



“I used a miniature camera to photograph the exam questions and sent them to AI, then checked the answers on my smartphone,” he said.



The individual said he had struggled financially after leaving his job to start a business.



“I wanted to make money, and I hated seeing myself disappointing my parents after quitting a good job,” he said.



His lawyer said further details would not be disclosed over concerns other cheaters could copy the method.



Authorities have recently stepped up efforts against cheating involving smart glasses.



The Human Resources Development Service of Korea (HRDK), administrating the exams, said on Nov. 15 that an “AI inspector” caught a test taker wearing smart glasses during a gas engineer certification exam last month.