South Korea probes top exam scorer after AI cheating confession

South Korea probes top exam scorer after AI cheating confession

SEOUL
South Korea probes top exam scorer after AI cheating confession

This photo shows South Korean lawyer Lee Don-ho (L) and an individual who confessed to cheating on the South Korea's tax accountant exam using artificial intelligence.

South Korean police said on Nov. 15 they had launched an investigation after the top scorer in a national tax accountant exam admitted to using artificial intelligence to cheat.


The candidate, who ranked first in both rounds of the qualification exam held in April and July, confessed through his lawyer that he used AI to obtain answers during the tests.


His score of 397.5 out of 400 points in the first round, with only one wrong answer out of 160 questions, had sparked accusations that he cheated using smart glasses, which he initially denied.


“We received a written confession through the test taker’s lawyer this morning regarding cheating on the tax accountant exam,” the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said, adding the case had been assigned to investigators.


In a video posted on his lawyer’s YouTube channel, the candidate said he “deeply regretted” what he had done.


“I used a miniature camera to photograph the exam questions and sent them to AI, then checked the answers on my smartphone,” he said.


The individual said he had struggled financially after leaving his job to start a business.


“I wanted to make money, and I hated seeing myself disappointing my parents after quitting a good job,” he said.


His lawyer said further details would not be disclosed over concerns other cheaters could copy the method.


Authorities have recently stepped up efforts against cheating involving smart glasses.


The Human Resources Development Service of Korea (HRDK), administrating the exams, said on Nov. 15 that an “AI inspector” caught a test taker wearing smart glasses during a gas engineer certification exam last month.

south korea, Investigation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s paid employment rises 1.7 percent in September

Türkiye’s paid employment rises 1.7 percent in September
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s paid employment rises 1.7 percent in September

    Türkiye’s paid employment rises 1.7 percent in September

  2. Türkiye caps winless Nations League campaign

    Türkiye caps winless Nations League campaign

  3. Estonia plans to close Russia crossings after sabotage attempt

    Estonia plans to close Russia crossings after sabotage attempt

  4. EU hybrid car import curbs pose risk to Türkiye

    EU hybrid car import curbs pose risk to Türkiye

  5. Anthropic's record IPO faces some big questions

    Anthropic's record IPO faces some big questions
Recommended
Estonia plans to close Russia crossings after sabotage attempt

Estonia plans to close Russia crossings after sabotage attempt
Iran warns it will not wait for another US attack

Iran warns it will not wait for another US attack
Yemeni forces pull back from key strait as Houthis near Aden

Yemeni forces pull back from key strait as Houthis near Aden
Tehran says it will no to remain in ‘neither war nor peace’ state

Tehran says it will no to remain in ‘neither war nor peace’ state
Jordan sentences three men to death

Jordan sentences three men to death
Philippines, Australia sign updated defense agreement

Philippines, Australia sign updated defense agreement
WORLD Estonia plans to close Russia crossings after sabotage attempt

Estonia plans to close Russia crossings after sabotage attempt

Estonia plans to close its three road border crossings with Russia from Dec. 1 after a thwarted arson attack on drone manufacturer Threod Systems that authorities blamed on Russian military intelligence.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s paid employment rises 1.7 percent in September

Türkiye’s paid employment rises 1.7 percent in September

The number of paid employees in Türkiye’s industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased by 1.7 percent year-on-year to 16.45 million in September 2026, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Nov. 16.
SPORTS Türkiye caps winless Nations League campaign

Türkiye caps winless Nations League campaign

Türkiye fell 2-1 to France on Nov. 15 night in its final UEFA Nations League group match, capping a dismal campaign in which the national team lost all of its matches in the competition.
﻿