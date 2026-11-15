Philippines, Australia sign updated defense agreement

MANILA

Philippines' Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro (R) walks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in front of Australian navy supply ship HMAS Stalwart (A304) prior to the signing of the Defence Cooperation Arrangement at the international port in Manila on November 15, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Australia and the Philippines signed a new defense pact on Nov. 15 aimed at fast-tracking military cooperation and “bolstering deterrence” in a region marked by China’s growing military presence.



The agreement, which updates a decades-old memorandum, was signed on the sidelines of a leaders’ meeting in Manila, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in attendance.



Manila and Canberra have steadily increased defense cooperation in recent years, including joint maritime patrols in the strategically vital South China Sea and land-based military exercises.



U.S. ally the Philippines has been engaged in years of confrontations with China over disputed areas of the South China Sea.



Beijing claims nearly the entirety of the crucial waterway despite an international ruling that its position has no legal basis.



“The agreement makes us faster, speedier. It streamlines the coordination process,” Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told reporters after the ceremony on Nov. 15.



“It will bolster our credible deterrent posture in areas where we have jurisdiction,” he said, referring to contested areas of the South China Sea.



Teodoro said the updated pact would allow Philippine forces to better familiarize themselves with Australian equipment and weaponry, helping streamline the processes for joint training.