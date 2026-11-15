Rock Hall of Fame honors music legends

Rock Hall of Fame honors music legends

LOS ANGELES
Rock Hall of Fame honors music legends

Travis Barker (R) introduces inductee Phil Collins during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)

Hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, singer Queen Latifah, British musician Phil Collins and punk rocker Billy Idol were among the artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.


The 2026 class also included Joy Division/New Order, the late singer Luther Vandross, Oasis, Sade and Iron Maiden. Several honorees, including Oasis and Iron Maiden, were absent from the event held at the Peacock Theater.


Wu-Tang Clan performed hits including “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit.” “We went from being banned on the radio to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” member Method Man told the audience.


Queen Latifah and MC Lyte, known as the “First Lady of Hip-Hop,” were also honored, celebrating the legacy of women in rap. They performed a medley of their hits, joined by Megan Thee Stallion and Remy Ma.


Collins, whose induction marked his second entry into the Hall of Fame after being honored as a member of Genesis, attended with his children. Introduced by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, the British musician received a standing ovation. Cynthia Erivo performed his hit “In the Air Tonight.”


Billy Idol, inducted by Gwen Stefani, performed “Rebel Yell” and later joined Stefani for “Eyes Without a Face.”


Other honorees included Iron Maiden, producer Rick Rubin, Cuban singer Celia Cruz, Nigerian musician Fela Kuti and Gram Parsons. The late television host Ed Sullivan received the Ahmet Ertegun Award for his contribution to the music industry.


Producer Rick Rubin summed up the evening with a brief acceptance speech: “You can’t kill rock and roll.”

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