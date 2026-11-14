New Kütahya museum showcases rich archaeological, cultural heritage

KÜTAHYA

Spanning millennia of history and cultural heritage, the newly inaugurated Kütahya Archaeology and Mining Museum showcases ancient artifacts, traditional ceramics and everyday relics that illuminate life in Türkiye’s western province of Kütahya.

Inaugurated by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on Sept. 30, the museum features dedicated sections on archaeology, local history and ethnography, traditional Kütahya tiles, mining and children.

Among its highlights are the Amazon Sarcophagus, figurines unearthed at the ancient city of Aizanoi and coins recovered during excavations along the Penkalas River. Finds from the Seyitömer and Tavşanlı mounds also form an important part of the collection.

Museum Director Sevgi Gürdal said that approximately 3,300 of the museum’s 62,700 registered artifacts are currently on display.

The museum, covering an area of approximately 16,000 square meters, also includes temporary exhibition halls, a children’s museum, play areas, a restaurant and a gift shop.

Gürdal said the archaeological section primarily features discoveries from excavations across Kütahya, while models of significant structures at Aizanoi, including the Temple of Zeus, the ancient marketplace known as the Macellum, and the city’s theatre and stadium, help visitors understand the ancient settlement.

The museum has also expanded its collection dedicated to Kütahya’s renowned tile-making tradition. Following the relocation of the Tile Museum, established in 1999, to the new complex, its exhibition space has nearly doubled. The collection spans works from the Seljuk period to the present day, with a particular focus on 19th-century and early 20th-century examples. Contemporary artists are also represented.