Additional transmitter planned to back up Istanbul radio

ISTANBUL

An additional transmitter is planned on Istanbul’s European side to keep the 101 radio stations broadcasting from Çamlıca Tower on air during disruptions, supplementing an existing backup on the Princes’ Islands, its operator has said.

Kule A.Ş. General Manager İbrahim Erdoğan told the parliament’s State Economic Enterprises Commission the company was assessing the Büyükçekmece-Beylikdüzü area as the most suitable location in terms of radio frequency conditions.

“We are continuing our work to establish another backup on the European side,” Erdoğan said, describing the Istanbul tower’s ability to carry 101 radio broadcasts simultaneously as a world first.

The existing backup mast on the Princes’ Islands in the Marmara Sea allows broadcasts to continue if the main tower encounters problems.

The company also operates towers in the northwestern provinces of Çanakkale, Tekirdağ and Bursa. The Çanakkale facility carries 12 television and 21 radio broadcasts and includes a restaurant, walking terraces and recreation areas, Erdoğan said.

The Tekirdağ tower carries 11 television and eight radio broadcasts. Other broadcasters in the region are gradually moving to the company’s tower, he said.

Located on Küçük Çamlıca Hill on Istanbul’s Asian side, the 369-meter Çamlıca Tower brought radio broadcasters together in one central hub. According to the tower’s operator, it replaced 33 older antennas that were causing visual pollution and also serves as a visitor attraction.