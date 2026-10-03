Relocated olive trees yield fruit in Antalya 10 years later

Relocated olive trees yield fruit in Antalya 10 years later

ANTALYA
Relocated olive trees yield fruit in Antalya 10 years later

 

Two monumental olive trees rescued from a road project in the western province of Manisa a decade ago are producing record yields in the southern province of Antalya, proving the long-term viability of botanical preservation efforts.

The trees, aged 1,200 and 800 years, were uprooted from an expropriated area in Manisa’s Zeytinliova town in the Akhisar district on Feb. 22, 2016. Crews used special extraction methods before transporting them by truck.

Antalya Commodity Exchange President Ali Çandır spearheaded the initiative to move the trees to Zeytinpark, an urban green space housing 12,000 olive trees. The site contains varieties including Tavşan Yüreği, Memecik, Manzanilla and Ayvalık.

Under the careful oversight of agricultural engineers, the relocated trees eventually took root in the Mediterranean soil. What began as a modest first harvest grew into an abundant output, turning the grove into a key highlight for guests.

“Their root systems are fully settled. We keep them alive with special care,” Çandır said, noting the 1,200-year-old tree will produce 80 to 90 kilograms of olives this year. “The tree took hold, and we are harvesting more fruit now,” he said.

Antalya expects to harvest 70,000 tons of olives overall this season. Zeytinpark anticipates generating 7 tons of olive oil and 3 tons of table olives from its groves, where workers meticulously collect the crop for sale.

Olive cultivation plays a critical role in climate change adaptation, efficient agricultural water use and sustainable production, Çandır said. The exchange leads ongoing projects to increase the number of olive trees across the province.

Türkiye ranks among the top global producers of olive oil, with the Aegean and Mediterranean regions serving as primary cultivation hubs. Authorities relocate ancient trees threatened by infrastructure to preserve the botanical heritage.

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