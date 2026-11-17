US intel warns of Iranian plot targeting Trump officials

WASHINGTON, DC

This photo shows an aerial view of Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

U.S. intelligence agencies have detected Iranian planning for potential attacks against senior Trump administration officials in Washington, DC, involving a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapons, CNN reported on Nov. 16, citing seven U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence.

The reported plans have prompted heightened security concerns and contingency planning within the U.S. government, although officials remain divided over whether Iran has the capability or intention to carry out an attack.

According to CNN, sources familiar with the intelligence characterized the Iranian activity as an effort to develop potential attack options rather than evidence of an imminent operation. However, two sources said the planning identified specific locations and potential targets in the U.S. capital.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said the administration was monitoring potential threats but emphasized that there was no confirmed immediate danger.

The U.S. is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time, there are no credible threats to the homeland,” Bis said, according to the report.

The intelligence has reportedly triggered several meetings among U.S. officials over the past week to discuss possible responses and preventive measures.

One source familiar with the intelligence described the contingency planning as “prudent,” while another said officials were still debating whether Iran had personnel capable of executing such an operation.

The security concerns have also affected protection arrangements for senior administration officials. According to CNN, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was moved into military housing last week following threats linked to Iran.

Iran’s diplomatic mission to the U.N. in New York rejected allegations that Tehran was considering using chemical weapons.