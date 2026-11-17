Brexit the sequel? Leave voices reorganize as Burnham chases

LONDON

Britain’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham (L) talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ninth meeting of the European Political Community in Dublin on Nov 12, 2026. (AFP Photo)

As U.K. leader Andy Burnham prepares for a crunch EU summit this week, familiar faces from Britain's Brexit wars are back, seeking to scupper his determination to forge closer ties to the bloc.



The Labour prime minister hopes to ink a reset with European chiefs in Brussels on Nov. 20, cementing his pledge to secure a better relationship a decade after Britain voted to leave.



Ahead of the meeting, pro-Brexit voices from the 2016 vote are reorganizing, concerned by Burnham's reset plans and flirting with the idea that Britain could one day seek to rejoin the European Union.



In a speech late on Nov. 16, the British leader, who replaced Keir Starmer in July, said Britain had left the bloc in 2020 on "bad terms" and needed "to consider whether the relationship we have now is right."



"It's like the emperor's new clothes where no one is prepared to say the obvious truth," he added, arguing "we have lost more than we have gained in the last 10 years."



"The hard Brexit we were given is not good enough for Britain," Burnham said, reiterating his criticizm that it has made the country poorer and contributed to higher immigration.



He noted this Nov. 20's summit would focus on securing three agreements, to cut red tape for food exports, link the two sides' emissions-trading schemes and finalise a "youth experience scheme."



But breaking with several years of taboo on the issue, Burnham suggested going further longer-term, pledging that post-summit London will "initiate a discussion with our EU partners about options" for the future relationship.



He added the talks "will take time" and he will present "options and our assessment of them to inform decisions in the next parliament" after the next general election, due by 2029.



"At every stage the British people will be the boss," Burnham added.



Burnham's stance has been increasingly spooking Brexit's backers.



Ahead of the speech, former premier Boris Johnson, a key "leave" campaigner who later negotiated the terms of Britain's exit, told the Telegraph it was "madness" to reopen the debate.



He insisted the country would back Brexit again in another referendum, despite polls suggesting the opposite.



His comments echoed those of one of his predecessors David Cameron, who as prime minister called the EU referendum, campaigned for Britain to stay, and then resigned when he lost.



Last week, Cameron urged Burnham not to trigger a "decade-long debate" about rejoining the EU that he said would be "very long and painful."



Burnham has committed to his predecessor Starmer's "red lines" on Europe for this parliament, meaning no return to the single market, customs union or freedom of movement.



But the issue has the potential to split his ruling center-left Labour.



One party MP told AFP it should just "go for it" and put a commitment to rejoining in its manifesto for the next election.



However, some lawmakers in Brexit-supporting areas want Burnham to shut down the debate altogether, highlighting divisions within the ruling party, never mind the country.



Last week, one of Johnson's former Brexit advisers, Oliver Lewis, launched a new campaign called "Stay Out."



He said the UK leader will on Nov. 20 "sign a deal that sends more money to Brussels, hands back control of our own laws and opens the door to more immigration."



Meanwhile, the Telegraph reported that former pro-Brexit campaign group "Leave.EU" is planning to relaunch under the name "Enough Official."



"The UK really needs a debate about the world in 2026 rather than rehashing the same arguments from the same people as 10 years ago," David Henig, an expert on U.K.-EU relations, told AFP.



"Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Trump's attacks on world trade are obvious new factors that have happened since then. Meanwhile, the economic benefits promised have not materialized."