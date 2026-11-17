Apple faces French trial over iPhone obsolescence: Source

PARIS

Pedestrians walk past an Apple store on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, on March 18, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Apple will stand trial in Paris in June 2027 on suspicion of having organized the planned obsolescence of several iPhone models by preventing repairs outside official outlets, a source close to the case told AFP on Nov. 17.

The case brought by French prosecutors against the U..S tech giant on charges of "obstructing repair and refurbishment" is a first, the campaign group Stop Planned Obsolescence said, welcoming the move after filing a complaint in December 2022.

"We strongly contest these unfounded allegations," Apple said when contacted by AFP.

Planned obsolescence refers to techniques used by manufacturers to deliberately shorten the lifespan of their products, generally electronic devices, thereby encouraging consumers to replace them more frequently.

If found guilty, Apple could be fined up to 300,000 euros ($330,000) or a percentage of its annual revenue, and could face compensation claims from clients.

According to the source close to the case, Apple Distribution International and its parent company Apple Inc. are to appear in court for a four-day trial starting on June 17.

They are accused of obstructing repairs to a range of iPhone models for more than two and a half years, from November 2021 to July 2024.

Affected models range from the iPhone XS and the iPhone 12, 13, 14 and 15 series to the iPhone SE released in 2022.

Apple is accused of configuring its software to "make it impossible to repair or refurbish" the phones outside its authorised network, the source added.