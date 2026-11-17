Canada, China agree further tariff cuts

SHENZEN

Delegations led by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney attend a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province on Nov. 17. (AFP Photo)



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Nov. 17 to further tariff cuts, Carney's office said after the two held talks at an APEC summit.

The additional measures announced after the meeting in Shenzhen build on an agreement announced in January after Carney, who is seeking to reduce reliance on the United States, visited Beijing.

"Facts have proven that improving and developing China-Canada relations serves the interests of the people of both countries and is also conducive to safeguarding world peace, stability, development and prosperity. This is the right choice," Xi said, hailing a "turnaround" in ties.

"The development of China-Canada relations over the years has taught us important lessons: We must respect each other, uphold equality and mutual benefit, and seek common ground while reserving differences," the Chinese leader said.

To date, Canada has "restored market access" for more than 90 percent of trade previously subject to tariffs, or nearly CAN$7.5 billion ($5.2 billion) worth of Canadian exports, the statement from Carney's office said.

"To build on that success... [the] leaders agreed on new measures that will further expand trade between their two countries," it said.

This includes extra tariff relief for approximately CAN$400 million in Canadian exports, including CAN$116 million in exports of frozen pork cuts and CAN$285 million in fish and seafood.

In exchange, Canada has agreed to extend by two years existing remission measures for certain Chinese steel and aluminium products currently set to expire at the end of 2026, the statement said.