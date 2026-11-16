Türkiye’s budget posts 481 billion Turkish Lira deficit in October

Türkiye’s budget posts 481 billion Turkish Lira deficit in October

ANKARA
Türkiye’s budget posts 481 billion Turkish Lira deficit in October

Türkiye’s central government budget posted a deficit of 481.1 billion Turkish Liras ($9.54 billion) in October and 2.32 trillion liras in the January-October period, according to data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

Budget revenues rose by 13.2 percent year-on-year to 1.30 trillion liras in October, while expenditures increased by 29.9 percent to 1.78 trillion liras.

The primary deficit was 179.8 billion liras in October, compared with a deficit of 65.8 billion liras in the same month last year.

In the first 10 months of the year, budget revenues increased by 32.1 percent year-on-year to 13.41 trillion liras.

Budget expenditures rose by 35.7 percent over the same period to 15.73 trillion liras, while interest expenses climbed by 40.3 percent to 2.55 trillion liras.

The primary surplus fell by 39 percent year-on-year to 231 billion liras in the January-October period.

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