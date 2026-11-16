EU hybrid car import curbs pose risk to Türkiye

Taylan Özgür Dil-ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s automotive industry, which is lobbying to be included in the European Union’s proposed “Made in EU” framework, now faces a new challenge as Brussels moves toward restricting hybrid vehicle imports from outside the bloc.



After imposing additional tariffs on electric vehicles produced in China in 2024, the EU has launched a safeguard investigation that could lead to quotas on hybrid car imports. The probe, initiated on Oct. 30, covers not only China but all non-EU suppliers, including Türkiye.



Ankara brought the issue to the World Trade Organization’s Committee on Safeguards on Oct. 26. Exporting countries and manufacturers have been given until Nov. 20 to submit their views to the European Commission.



Industry sources expect the safeguard case to be finalized before discussions on Türkiye’s inclusion in the “Made in EU” definition are settled. They also believe it is highly likely that Türkiye will face an annual import quota if restrictions are adopted.



The key question for Turkish manufacturers is the size of any quota that would allow vehicles to enter the EU without extra duties. For instance, if Brussels grants Türkiye an annual quota of 200,000 hybrid vehicles, any exports beyond that cap could face additional tariffs.



According to 2025 Eurostat data, Türkiye accounted for 18 percent of the EU’s imports of non-plug-in hybrid cars from outside the bloc by value, ranking third after Japan and the United Kingdom.